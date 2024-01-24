Lily Gladstone feels ‘incredible’ after historic 2024 Oscar nomination

Lily Gladstone on making history with 2024 Oscar nomination

Lily Gladstone has recently broken her silence after making history with her 2024 Oscar nomination.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lily, who earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, could not contain her happiness.

She is the first Indigenous American actress to be nominated in Best Actress category.

Sharing her reaction, Lily said, “It’s incredible, and a huge part of me just wants to say that it shouldn’t have been me. This should have happened so much longer ago.”

“It took a while. I remember when Keisha Castle-Hughes was nominated for Whale Rider, and I remember how I felt when I watched this incredible actress, the youngest and first Indigenous nominee in the category, tell this story,” continued the actress.

Lily stated, “That felt so universal and felt so close to my upbringing, to my relationship with my land, with my family, with my father, with my language, all of it. It was incredible to see her representation, and this feels like it’s a true honour.”

“I always say this, but it’s not fully mine. It belongs to so many people: the Osage Nation, the Blackfeet Nation, the Nez Perce Nation, every Indigenous actor whose shoulders I stand on,” mentioned the 37-year-old.

Lily told EW, “It’s circumstantial that I’m the first, and I’m so very grateful.”

However, in the end, she declared, “I just know that I’m not going to be the last, not by a long shot.”