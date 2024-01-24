Stadium worker praises ‘sweetie pie’ Taylor Swift for generous tip

Taylor Swift cheered on NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce as he won against Buffalo Bills Sunday

Taylor Swift’s reputation as a generous tipper precedes her.

A ticket taker named Jerris Rainey working at the Highmark Stadium fondly recalled her interaction with the international pop sensation – who cheered on her NFL beau Travis Kelce as his team the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

“She’s a sweetie pie. Very down to earth,” Rainey told 7 News Buffalo Monday night.

A fan of Swift, Rainey further recalled, “I just wanted to see her, and she, you know, she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium.”

Rainey revealed that after she responded in the affirmative, Swift “asked if she could give me a tip. She gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes.”

The multi-Grammy winner then obligingly posed for a selfie with Rainey, who couldn’t contain her smile and Swift came in close to her face for the photo.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that Swift has tipped a stadium worker with a hundred-dollar bill during Kelce’s games.

Just last month at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, the Blank Space hitmaker was seen handing out several large bills to a staff member in the kitchen.