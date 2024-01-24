Stadium worker praises ‘sweetie pie’ Taylor Swift for generous tip

Taylor Swift’s reputation as a generous tipper precedes her.
A ticket taker named Jerris Rainey working at the Highmark Stadium fondly recalled her interaction with the international pop sensation – who cheered on her NFL beau Travis Kelce as his team the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.
“She’s a sweetie pie. Very down to earth,” Rainey told 7 News Buffalo Monday night.
A fan of Swift, Rainey further recalled, “I just wanted to see her, and she, you know, she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium.”
Rainey revealed that after she responded in the affirmative, Swift “asked if she could give me a tip. She gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes.”
The multi-Grammy winner then obligingly posed for a selfie with Rainey, who couldn’t contain her smile and Swift came in close to her face for the photo.
Notably, this isn’t the first time that Swift has tipped a stadium worker with a hundred-dollar bill during Kelce’s games.
Just last month at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, the Blank Space hitmaker was seen handing out several large bills to a staff member in the kitchen.
Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe has reportedly tried to break into her home over 30 times
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked romance rumours in mid-January after sharing an intimate dance
Prince William wants Prince George to be a good King after him
Justin Timberlake mesmerises fans with new music
Carey Mulligan on being directed by and starred opposite Bradley Cooper in biopic last year
Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in upcoming Star Wars movie, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
A new documentary will explore Queen Camilla's complex 'dynamic' with Prince Harry
Elle King was bashed after drunkenly botching Dolly Parton’s birthday tribute show