 
close
Thursday January 25, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Stadium worker praises ‘sweetie pie’ Taylor Swift for generous tip

Taylor Swift was previously spotted handing several large bills to staff at another one of Travis Kelce’s games

By Christina Harrold
January 24, 2024
Taylor Swift cheered on NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce as he won against Buffalo Bills Sunday
Taylor Swift cheered on NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce as he won against Buffalo Bills Sunday

Taylor Swift’s reputation as a generous tipper precedes her.

A ticket taker named Jerris Rainey working at the Highmark Stadium fondly recalled her interaction with the international pop sensation – who cheered on her NFL beau Travis Kelce as his team the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

“She’s a sweetie pie. Very down to earth,” Rainey told 7 News Buffalo Monday night.

A fan of Swift, Rainey further recalled, “I just wanted to see her, and she, you know, she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium.”

Rainey revealed that after she responded in the affirmative, Swift “asked if she could give me a tip. She gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes.”

The multi-Grammy winner then obligingly posed for a selfie with Rainey, who couldn’t contain her smile and Swift came in close to her face for the photo.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that Swift has tipped a stadium worker with a hundred-dollar bill during Kelce’s games.

Just last month at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, the Blank Space hitmaker was seen handing out several large bills to a staff member in the kitchen.