Prince Harry makes a PR slip up leaving team ‘head in their hands’

Prince Harry seemingly made a big PR slip up when he was honoured at the Living Legend of Aviation awards held in Los Angeles on Friday.

During the ceremony, the Duke of Sussex left his PR team scrambling over his minor slip up which could later be an annoying problem, per Mail on Sunday’s Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths.

Harry, who was in attendance without wife Meghan Markle, took a moment to pose for a selfie with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who claims to be a distant cousin of the British Royal Family.

Mario-Max’s royal connections have been thrown into question with the head of the family, Prince Alexander of Schaumburg-Lippe, accusing him of “harvesting our name for personal gain.”

Griffiths told GB News that Harry’s PR team would have their “heads in their hands” as this was not something he would have done if were still a royal.

“There would have been a team of people vetting him,” she said. “Royal Family members very rarely take selfie because of this exact thing. You get some lunatic who has now put the photo all over social media.”

She further stated that event was not packed with A-listers and Meghan “may have dodged a bullet in the end” by not going.

“He will dine out on it for the rest of his life, which is something we know Harry hates.”