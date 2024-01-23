The Doobie Brothers reunite for nostalgic cross-country adventure

The legendary Doobie Brothers are hitting the road for a massive 38-city tour across the United States, aptly titled The 2024 Tour.

Kicking off on June 15th at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle, Washington, the tour will see the band traverse the country, bringing their timeless hits and good vibes to fans everywhere.

This extensive tour marks a significant milestone for The Doobie Brothers, who have been captivating audiences for over five decades.

Robert Cray and Steve Winwood are scheduled to appear as special guest performers on various dates of the tour, which concludes on August 30 at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City.

From their early days as a San Francisco Bay Area rock band to their later incarnation as a pop-infused hit machine, the Doobie Brothers have consistently delivered music that transcends generations and genres.

A month after the group commemorated the 45th anniversary of its eighth studio album, Minute By Minute, word of the impending tour leaked out. Four Grammys were awarded to the album, which also produced successes including Dependin' on You, What a Fool Believes, and Here to Love You.

The band promises to deliver a high-energy show filled with electrifying guitar solos, soulful vocals, and their signature blend of rock, country, and R&B.

Tickets for The 2024 Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 23.

For a complete list of tour dates, cities, and venues, please visit The Doobie Brothers' official website or social media pages.