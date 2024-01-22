'Desperate' Prince Harry advised to avoid accepting 'ridiculous' awards

File Footage

Prince Harry has been advised to avoid accepting a 'ridiculous gong' after he was honoured at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards on January 19.

Royal author Angela Levin criticised the Duke of Sussex for attending the award ceremony, branding him a 'desperate' person amid a growing royal rift.

She said, "It’s a very sad situation. Harry was once loved around the world and often named as the favourite royal, but now he’s very near the bottom."

"He is lost, he doesn’t know what he wants and it was a very desperate move to accept a ridiculous gong like this. Harry looks foolish and it was a silly thing to do," the royal commentator added.

Angela continued, "He clearly wasn’t proud of himself because he crept in and out via the back door. There was no, ‘Here I am, amazing flying man Harry’. If you were happy you’d make a big entrance and exit. He hasn’t done that."

For the unversed, Prince Harry was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation Hall of Fame at the 21st annual Aviation Awards.

The award conferred to honour the former working royal’s achievements as a pilot during his ten years of military experience.