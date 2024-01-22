Dave Chappelle tells Katt Williams to STOP ‘drawing ugly pictures’ of comics

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams

Dave Chappelle didn’t hold back after Katt Williams’ blunt claims against black comedians.



The comedian discussed his feelings regarding Katt Williams' recent interview on Club Shay Shay, in which Williams disparages fellow Black comedians.

On Friday night, at MonDERAYS at the Hollywood Improv, where comedian DeRay Davis was the host, Chappelle provided his response to the matter.

Even though Chappelle's performances are renowned for having a strict no-phone policy, parts of his performance in which the comedian berates Williams have gone viral on social media.

“What part of the game is this? He only ethered niggas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said of Williams during his set.

“Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

Williams discussed a number of celebrities on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, including Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, and Cedric the Entertainer.

The interview gained widespread attention and was even featured in a recent skit on Saturday Night Live.

“Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘F*ck this one, and f*ck that one, and f*ck this one,'” Chappelle said, mimicking Williams.

“But, nigga, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about shit that niggas did to other niggas, but not about anything that niggas did to him.”

Chappelle then added that if he told his story, “it would break your heart” and that he “lost everything and never, ever told on anybody.”

He continued, saying that he does, in fact, "f*ck with Katt hard," but he questioned Williams' motives for criticising his peers when "all of us are trying to be in a better situation."