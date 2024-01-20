Jennifer Aniston creates 'secret dating profile' amid growing loneliness

Jennifer Anniston reportedly made a “secret online dating profile” to find her soulmate after previously publicly renouncing it.

The Friends alum is understood to be succumbing to her loneliness in the wake of her single era that has now lasted more than half a decade.

She was last married to her now ex-husband Justin Theroux for two years, before splitting in 2017. Since then, the actress has stressed on finding the right person no matter how long it takes.

However, a source told Life & Style, “There have been a lot of lonely nights,” noting: “Jan’s had six years of being single and says it’s been pure hell.”

“She wouldn’t wish what she’s gone through on her worst enemy,” they continued.

The insider revealed that The Morning Show actress hasn’t had a good date since her split from Theroux, prompting Aniston to test the waters with “a secret online dating profile.”

Though, they added, “[It] wasn’t successful either and just confirmed she didn’t like it.”

The actress voiced her distaste for online dating apps in an interview, lamenting that “people don’t come up to people anymore.”

Rest assured, she hasn’t lost out on hope and would still “like to tie the knot” someday, should she ever find someone of her standards, the source told the outlet.

As for her preferred traits in a guy, Aniston once tallied, “Chemistry.”

She added, “And also the ease at which the conversation flows the first time. Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please, I beg of you. Be generous and kind to people.”