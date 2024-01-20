SNL: Dakota Johnson, Justin Timberlake join hands to host show

Dakota Johnson to host Justin Timberlake on SNL as a musical guest

Dakota Johnson will be hosting SNL for the second with Justin Timberlake as a musical guest on Jan. 27.



Madame Web, starring Johnson, opens in theatres on February 14.

She portrays Manhattan paramedic Cassandra Webb, who has psychic powers that let her glimpse into the future and the networked world of spiders.

Sydney Sweeney, the star of Euphoria, co-stars with her. Johnson gained notoriety in 2015 when she portrayed "Anastasia Steele" in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Fifty Shades of Grey.

As a member of the renowned "Five-Timers Club" on the show, Timberlake has performed on Saturday Night Live five times as a solo musician, thus he is no stranger to the platform.

After appearing in 2023's Trolls Band Together movie, the Emmy and Grammy Award winner is getting ready to release his sixth studio album.

Timbaland, who worked with Timberlake on five of his previous solo studio albums, told Variety earlier that the album sounded like "fun Justin."

The pair will trail Jacob Elordi and Renee Rapp, who will appear on the show on January 20.

This season, Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters, and Boygenius have all made musical appearances on episodes hosted by Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze, and Timothee Chalamet.

Notably, Bad Bunny did double duty as both host and performer.