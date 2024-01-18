Prince William takes reign as King Charles decides to abdicate duties amid health worries?

Prince Wiliam takes reign as King Charles abdicates to duties amid health worries

Prince William is said to be taking reign as his father King Charles has reportedly decided to abdicate to his duties for medical procedure.



Prince of Wales, soon-to-be King, will reportedly take the reign after Easter as he's wife is under recovery process after abdominal surgery.

William will run the monarchy on behalf of his father King Charles, who's known as caretaker of the throne for him.



It emerges after Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" on Tuesday. Meanwhile, King Charles is seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Now, all eyes are on the future King as he supports the monarchy during a major health saga. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III is seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate, noting the 75-year-old’s public engagements "will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

William, who is heir to the throne, will pick up the extra workload amid stressful time. However, William will have the support of the entire royal family and the nation to run the affairs of the monarchy.

It's being claimed that William has been trained prepared his whole life to manage these types of challenges.



Jonathan Sacerdoti, on Fox News, claimed that it’s too soon to speak of abdication, which would make William king if Charles is unable to fulfill his role due to health concerns.



"Hopefully his treatment will enable him to recover well and rapidly, and continue his duties as before," he said. "The royal family often support one another through times of trouble," added Sacerdoti.