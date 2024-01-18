Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori expecting child?

Bianca Censori decided to forgo her usual sultry attire in favour of covering up as she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.



Her ankles were covered by a long, semi-translucent plastic trench coat. She had on a strapless bodysuit with a nude cheetah print pattern underneath her jacket. Although the top gave the impression of some cleavage, but the outerwear kept her shoulders well covered.

The wife of Kanye West accessorised the ensemble with $2,000 (£1,600) black knee-high Miu Miu boots with an open toe and a low heel. She wore her short hair slicked back in typical fashion.

The architect clasped her phone tightly in her palms and added a silver ear cuff and a variety of rings. She could easily cover up her stomach by wrapping her coat around her body thanks to her loose jacket, which she tried to do as soon as she noticed the cameras.

The rapper shared a picture of himself and Bianca strolling side by side on Thursday of last week. Once again, Bianca covered up her stomach. She managed to avoid having any flesh exposure on camera by donning a black trench coat instead of the previous one. Bianca accessorised with a big fur hat, partially hiding her face as well.

Her pseudo-conservative appearance is unusual because she has been seen wearing provocative clothing recently.

She left nothing to the imagination in her nearly-naked looks as she went out in public with Kanye in Italy.

Bianca ventured into scandalous territory by wearing a bodysuit that was nearly the same colour as her skin tone. She barely covered her contours with a purple cushion clasped in front of her stomach, adding to the sense of nudity.

Recently, Kanye has started sharing pictures of his wife on Instagram. He went so far as to declare 2024 the year of 'no trousers' in a fuzzy bandeau top and a little black thong.