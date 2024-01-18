Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade call it quits for second time: Report

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have called it quits for a second time after they rekindled their romance in May 2023.

Eagle-eyed dans noticed that Giannulli, 24, was no longer following the Saltburn star, 26, on Instagram, sparking break up speculations.

An insider confirmed to Us Weekly, that the pair have split, however, it’s unclear exactly when they broke up. The pair was last photographed together in October.

The former couple was first spotted together in December 2021, just one month after the Euphoria actor split from his then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Elordi and Giannulli parted ways in August 2022, with an insider telling Us Weekly that the pair was “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” adding that the couple “enjoyed spending time together.”

The Kissing Booth star and the Dancing with the Stars alum then sparked rumours of reconciliation after they were spotted hanging out together.

The outlet then reported that Elordi and Giannulli had split three months after they had started dating but they had “kept in contact over the past several months” and decided to start hanging out again.

However, the now-exes never publicly commented on their relationship.

During a November 2023 interview with GQ, the Priscilla actor shut down any questions about his dating life with, “But I appreciate you giving me the space.”