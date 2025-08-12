Katie Price shares message about motherhood amid rift rumours with daughter

Katie Price has shared a poignant post about motherhood, declaring that she's not the "enemy" of her children and isn't "trying to control" them.

This comes amid rumours of a rift between Katie and her 18-year-old daughter Princess Andre, who recently launched her own reality TV show, The Princess Diaries, on ITV2.

The post, which Katie shared on her Instagram story, reads: "Your mom is not your enemy. She may not always say things the way you want to hear them, but her heart is always in the right place. She's the one who worries when you're hurting, prays when you're lost, and stands by you even when the world doesn't."

It continues, "She's not trying to control you. She's trying to protect you. She may not be perfect, but she's the only woman in this world who truly wants what's best for you, even if it costs her everything."

Katie's relationship with Princess has been under scrutiny lately, with reports suggesting a divide between the two. Princess recently denied rumours of a rift, stating she's "independent" from her parents.

However, Katie has expressed her disappointment over not being featured in Princess's reality TV show, claiming she was "not allowed" to participate. Katie also accused Princess's management team, the CAN Group, of not letting her guide her daughter's career.

In her reality TV show, Princess Andre opens up about her challenging upbringing and the impact of her mother's tumultuous love life on her childhood.

She revealed that witnessing her mom's breakdown during her third marriage left her feeling deeply unsettled. Princess also shared that she struggled with feelings of instability and emotional weight due to her parents' strained relationship.