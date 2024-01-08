Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in Netflix’s adaptation ‘Frankenstein’

Andrew Garfield’s spot in Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix adaption of Frankenstein is now taken by Jacob Elordi.

The Euphoria actor, 26, will star against Mia Goth and will be joining Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery in the star cast ensemble.

Elordi is set to take on the iconic titular monster, replacing Garfield, who fell out due to strike postponements that led to scheduling conflicts, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming adaptation is written and directed by Del Toro. He will also be producing it alongside J. Miles Dale, who served as a producer on del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix.

Del Toro has been developing the Frankenstein project for some time and long has wanted to make a movie based on the iconic story. It is unknown whether his version would be a period pic or set in modern times.

The actor’s casting news comes at the heels of his busy schedule as he starred as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and starred in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

Frankenstein will be Del Toro’s second feature for Netflix, following his Pinocchio adaption, for which he won the Oscar for best animated feature at the 2023 ceremony.