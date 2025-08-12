Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with new album ‘The Last Showgirl’ news

Taylor Swift left fans reeling with new album ‘The Last Showgirl’ news

Taylor Swift sent fans in frenzy with TS12, The Last Showgirl album announcement.

The So High School crooner, during her appearance at the Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s podcast The New Heights, revealed a mint green briefcase with her initials written on it.

While opening the case, The Alchemy hitmaker said, "This is my new album The Life of a Show Girl."

As soon as the news went viral, Swifties on X (formerly Twitter), flooded the social media account with tweets sharing their excitement.

"Today I stopped being a tortured poet and started being a showgirl," one fans wrote.

Another fan said, "Life has meaning again!!!!!!!!! [orange heart emoji]."

A third user wrote, "This is be so good."

"That in the end, TS 12 is actually coming out!!! I don’t like the fact the last year The Tortured Poets Department came out, however, I’m very excited for The Life of a Showgirl," added one more.

Another said, "reputation’s sister is finally coming!!!"

The album came after Swift’s milestone achievements of record breaking Eras’s Tour and reclaiming her music catalogue released through Big Machine Records.

The release date of The Life of a Showgirl is yet to be announced.