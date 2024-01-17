Denmark's own Prince Harry feels alone as brother Frederik becomes King

Prince Joachim, who's being dubbed Denmark's Prince Harry, stood by his older brother's side on arguably the biggest day of his life as Frederik X became King on January 14.

The 54-year-old travelled solo to Copenhagen for Sunday's historic event, leaving his French-born wife Princess Marie and children in the United States.



It's a move similar to one made by Prince Harry during his father King Charles III's coronation last year, with the Duke of Sussex understood to have attended﻿ the formal coronation ceremony alone inside Westminster Abbey before jetting back to his Montecito home, for his son's birthday.﻿



Joachim's appearance comes almost exactly a year after Margrethe upset her younger son by stripping his four children of their titles in an effort to slim down the monarchy.



Prince Frederik and his younger sibling Joachim's relationship is said to be even more toxic than Prince William and his brother Harry. However, he's snub was different to Prince Harry's coronation snub.

A behind-the-scenes video shared by the Danish Royal House has given fans a glimpse of the moments before Denmark's new King Frederik emerged on the palace balcony, and revealed Prince Joachim was there watching on.



On the other hand, Sky News host Caroline Di Russo claimed King Frederik X and Queen Mary have a “lot of similarities” to Prince William and Princess Kate.

However, some are still waiting for the answer to the Question whether King Charles would ever abdicate in the future following Queen Margrethe II giving up the throne for her son, the newly crowned King Frederik X.