Aubrey Plaza becomes laughing stock with her viral Emmys dress

Aubrey Plaza is getting in on the fun on the internet with her unique dress on Emmys.



The 39-year-old actress, who is up for a Primetime Emmy on Monday, walked the red carpet in a gold Loewe gown that had a huge "needle" inserted through the square-cut top of the dress.

Soon after the actress's red carpet-debut, fans started making fun of her outfit. The internet was inundated with memes, one of which persisted in making fun of her appearance by likening it to a sticky note.

Then, a user made a playful allusion to the well-known scene in S*x and the City where Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw broke up with her boyfriend Jack Berger.

"I'm sorry, I can't. Don't hate me," the post reads.

The actress posted a couple of additional jokes to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, even though the S*x and the City allusion was included in her post.

One reposted story included the text, “Don’t forget to change your air filter,” on the square bodice.

One person read, "Is spring yet?" She also reposted a meme that showed her posing with Debby Ryan, who starred in Spin Me Round.

The actress celebrated the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards with her White Lotus co-stars before their group went viral. Jennifer Coolidge, Plaza's coworker, took up the award for best supporting actress in a drama series.