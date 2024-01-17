Gwen Stefani makes huge band return with ‘No Doubt’ after 10 years

Gwen Stefani going on tour with former band 'No Doubt'

Gwen Stefani is coming back.



The singer has subtly revealed that she will be going on tour with her band No Doubt again.

A recent video featuring Gwen, 54, went viral on No Doubt's social media accounts.

The pop singer was going through a number of sentimental objects and memories from her time with the band in the video, which was uploaded on X and Instagram.

She began by showcasing the original artwork created for the Beacon Street collection by No Doubt.

Four distinct collages created from band images taken at different points in time made up the artwork.

Gwen said, "I actually did this actual collage myself," while pointing at the poster.

She added, "This is actually bringing back so many memories.”

"I'm going to text Tony right now," she said, addressing the band's bassist Tony Kanal.

After that, the camera cut to a group video conference featuring Adrian Young, Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and the rest of the band.

They quickly came to the conclusion that "We should do a show."

A massive red question mark in the centre of a black screen signalled the end of the video.

In addition to reuniting as a band, No Doubt will be performing at Coachella this year.