Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, No Doubt lead lineup





The Coachella 2024 lineup has been announced.

Lana Del Rat, Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, and No Doubt are set to headline the highly anticipated music festival this year, per an official announcement made by Coachella’s Twitter account Tuesday night.

Furthermore, those who purchased tickets for the previous two years will get early access to passes during the loyalty presale, which starts Thursday, January 18, at 2pm PT.

The 23rd installment of the iconic festival is set for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

The lineup also includes countless other musicians – big names and Indie artists alike – including Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Sublime, Grimes, Kevin Abstract, and many more.



Variety reported that Dua Lipa and Shakira – both of whom are releasing new albums in 2024 – were also headliner contenders. However, the Levitating songstress reportedly had a scheduling conflict, while festival organisers seemingly passed on the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker.

Coachella has reportedly already sold all of its 125,000 per day tickets.