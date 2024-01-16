Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon’s ‘unusual’ offer for Pedro Pascal to star in show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to Pedro Pascal about 'The Morning Show'

Pedro Pascal may be the new leading man on The Morning Show, at least for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.



Pedro Pascal joined the cast of the popular Apple TV+ series for season 4 during the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, and the cast members invited him to join after he interrupted their interview with KTLA anchors Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes.

Witherspoon, 47, questioned Aniston, 54, if he was "available" to participate.

"Do you want to be on it?" Aniston asked.

After saying, "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him," the Your Place or Mine actress leaned over to Aniston, causing her co-star to gasp in agreement.

"Pitch it to me now," Pascal, 48, responded.

When Pascal asked if it involved “anything romantic with anybody,” Aniston jokingly teased, “All of us.”

"I sleep with everyone on the show,” The Last of Us star replied. “I'm in. All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."

As viewers may remember, the third season of The Morning Show ended with Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) and her brother Hal (Joe Tippett) turning themselves in to the FBI for their involvement in the Insurrection and Alex Levy (Aniston) stopping the network from selling to Hyperion.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in November that while the writing for season 4 has barely begun, viewers should anticipate seeing the fallout from season 3 "in every sense and for every character."

"If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honor that ride," she said.