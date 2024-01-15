Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lack 'compatibility' like Kate, William

Kate Middleton, Prince William share 'same goals' unlike Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly appeared to be on different pages as compared to 'like-minded' royal couple Prince William and Princess Kate.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that the Prince and Princess of Cambridge share the same "interests and goals" unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She added, "I think that what makes [William and Kate's marriage] work is that they both have the same goals and they both have the same passions, and there's a clear vision at the end, which is what I think Harry and Meghan's lacks."

Kinsey shared that William and Kate "know what the ultimate objective is, so they work their way towards that."

"I think that they know each other like the back of their hands, I don't think there's any drama behind the scenes," the royal expert further shared.

Earlier, it was reported that King Charles has been advised to share his responsibilities with 'trustworthy' William and Kate as the Monarch is growing old and left with 'less energy.'

As per GB News, royal commentator Mark Dolan said the Monarch, who came to the throne at the age of 73, can rely on the Prince and Princess of Wales.

As for Harry and Meghan, several royal experts urged the California-based couple to stop 'moaning' against the senior royal members in order to mend their strained relationship with King Charles.