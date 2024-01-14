King Charles advised to handover his royal duties to 'trusted' Kate, William

King Charles has been advised to share his responsibilities with 'trustworthy' royal couple Prince William and Princess Kate as the Monarch is growing old and left with 'less energy.'
In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Mark Dolan said King Charles, who came to the throne at the age of 73, can rely on the Prince and Princess of Wales with royal duties.
Speaking of the couple's tour, he shared, "They came over to Boston last year and they were very well received. They’re very good ambassadors for the United Kingdom."
The English presenter added, "Charles has only stepped into the role after waiting a lifetime. I would hate to see any diminution of his duties and responsibilities."
"He came to the throne at the age of 73, making him the oldest person ever to assume the throne... He’s got a much shorter runway and trajectory," Mark added.
The royal expert shared that the Monarch who "has less energy" can "share some of the responsibilities, which wouldn’t be a terrible thing."
Kate Garraway financed two trips to Mexico for her husband's groundbreaking treatment
Luke Hemmings recently made an appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO
Nicola Peltz posted a series of photos capturing special moments from the 29th birthday bash
Robert Irwin will be making his hosting debut on ‘I’m A Celeb’ in March 2024
Prince William has been left seething after King Charles reportedly decided to resolve feud with Prince Harry
Cabello was in a relationship with Shawn Mendes from 2019 until their breakup in November 2021