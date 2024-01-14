King Charles advised to handover his royal duties to 'trusted' Kate, William

File Footage

King Charles has been advised to share his responsibilities with 'trustworthy' royal couple Prince William and Princess Kate as the Monarch is growing old and left with 'less energy.'



In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Mark Dolan said King Charles, who came to the throne at the age of 73, can rely on the Prince and Princess of Wales with royal duties.

Speaking of the couple's tour, he shared, "They came over to Boston last year and they were very well received. They’re very good ambassadors for the United Kingdom."

The English presenter added, "Charles has only stepped into the role after waiting a lifetime. I would hate to see any diminution of his duties and responsibilities."

"He came to the throne at the age of 73, making him the oldest person ever to assume the throne... He’s got a much shorter runway and trajectory," Mark added.

The royal expert shared that the Monarch who "has less energy" can "share some of the responsibilities, which wouldn’t be a terrible thing."