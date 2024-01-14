Camila Cabello sends ‘powerful’ message to Drake amidst swirling dating speculations?

The pair soaked up the sun on a boat and indulged in jet skiing

Is the singer giving a message to Drake amid dating rumours?

Camila Cabello shared a mysterious message with her fans and followers in a recent Instagram post posted on Saturday amid ongoing rumours about a romance with Drake.

The 26-year-old Havana hitmaker, who recently hung out with her close friend Selena Gomez, showcased a stylish ensemble while posing in various shots inside a parking structure.

The singer captioned the series of pictures with: "you're sorry, baby? me too least you see me like this when i leave you."



The enigmatic message follows rumours that emerged a month ago when she was seen spending time with rapper Drake. In December, the duo was spotted enjoying themselves at Noah's Ark Beach Club in Turks and Caicos.

The pair soaked up the sun on a boat and indulged in jet skiing.

At one spot they were seen immensely absorbed in an interesting conversation as Camila seemed to be lost in explaining something.

Before these recent rumours, Cabello was in a relationship with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes from 2019 until their breakup in November 2021.