Sofia Vergara discusses about Kevin Hart’s cameo in Modern Family

Sofia Vergara opens up about Kevin Hart’s cameo in Modern Family

Sofía Vergara has recently discussed about Kevin Hart’s cameo in hit series, Modern Family.



Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Sofia jokingly said she felt relieved she didn’t have to spend time with Kevin during his appearance on the sitcom back in 2012.

“I was lucky because I wasn’t in that scene,” quipped the Griselda actress.

Sofia continued, “I didn’t really see him that day, it was [Modern Family co-star] Phil Dunphy. But I knew he was there in that episode. And it was great to have him in one episode — I was in 11 seasons.”

“It was, you know, one of my favourite things to do in the whole world because it was like going to work with my family and it was amazing,” remarked the actress.

Sofia added, “And that day that [Hart] went I wasn’t there, so it really doesn’t make any difference in my life.”

Elsewhere on the show, Sofia opened up about the “heartbreaking” moment when the original cast bid farewell following the final season.

“We were all very, very sad, because, you know, it's the people you want to see every day and you do get separated when you finish,” stated the actress.

Sofia mentioned, “The day that we ended Modern Family, two weeks later, the pandemic happened. So, we didn’t see each other. Like really, it was just like, oh suddenly we don’t see each other anymore. It was really hard.”