Steve Carell opts out of The Office reboot: 'He doesn't want to be involved'

Steve Carell previously appeared on The Office for seven seasons

Steve Carell has rightful concerns about recently announced The Office reboot.

According to RadarOnline, the 61-year-old actor will not reprise his role as the beloved Michael Scott in the upcoming sitcom reboot.

Carell played manager of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in corporate world-inspired show, however, quit it halfway through in 2011 to pursue other projects.

"There are zero plans for Steve to be involved in The Office reboot," spilled an inside to the National Enquirer.

"Steve and his wife, Nancy, who is also one of the architects of his career, are the type of people who never like to stay at a party too long," they continued. "That's one reason revisiting his biggest TV hit is not in the cards for them."

The reboot of The Office was first confirmed in a report from Puck following the end of months-long Hollywood strikes, including WGA and SAG-AFTRA, in September.

Greg Daniels, who originally helmed the show is expected to return, posing pressure on Carrell to contribute in the prospective project.

"Steve is in a tricky place because some of his colleagues from the show, most notably [Greg], are involved in the planned reboot and would love for him to help out somehow," the insider explained.

"Even if that means writing and directing rather than appearing on camera,” they added.