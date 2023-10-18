‘The Office’ reboot: Showrunner addresses fans queries about show’s revival

A decade after airing its finale, NBC’s popular sitcom The Office was rumoured for a revival with a reboot.

While there has been no official confirmation amid speculations, showrunner Greg Daniels spoke about the potential reboot of the Steve Carell starrer during an interview with The Collider.

He shared that he held conversations with original network home NBC about an Office reboot.

“Well, I think that it’s very speculative,” Daniels told the outlet as he didn’t entire refute the idea.

“The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

In previous interviews, Daniels suggested that if he were to explore the potential of bring back The Office, it would “just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars.”

Apart from Carell, the original cast of the show starred Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nuñez, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Phyllis Smith, and many others.