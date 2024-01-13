Jonathan Majors out of ‘48 Hours in Vegas’ following assault conviction

Jonathan Majors is no longer playing Dennis Rodman in the upcoming biopic 48 Hours in Vegas, following his recent conviction on assault and harassment charges.



The project, which was slated to begin filming later this year, has also been dropped by Lionsgate and is now searching for a new distributor and lead actor.

Majors was found guilty in December of one count of assault and one count of harassment stemming from an incident with his ex-girlfriend last year. He has denied the allegations and is appealing the verdict.

His casting as Rodman, the flamboyant NBA star known for his wild off-court antics, had been met with excitement. However, the assault conviction has cast a shadow over the project and led to Majors' departure.

Lionsgate pulls out, project in limbo

Lionsgate, which had initially been attached to the film, has also pulled out of the project following Majors' exit.

The studio has not commented on its decision, but it is likely that the negative publicity surrounding the film and Majors' legal troubles played a role.

With both Majors and Lionsgate out, the future of 48 Hours in Vegas is now uncertain. It is possible that another studio will pick up the project and find a new actor to play Rodman. However, it is also possible that the film will be scrapped altogether.

Majors' conviction has had a significant impact on his career. He has already been dropped from his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is likely that he will have difficulty finding work in the near future.