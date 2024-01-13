Margot Robbie plays real-life Barbie in vintage Chanel at AFI Luncheon

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress who dazzled audiences as Barbie in the 2023 live-action film, paid homage to both the iconic doll and supermodel Claudia Schiffer at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Thursday.

Robbie graced the red carpet in a vintage 1995 Chanel ensemble originally modeled by Schiffer herself on the runway of the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 1995 ready-to-wear show.

The eye-catching outfit featured a cropped coral blazer jacket with black trim and a dazzling blue and orange flower brooch adorning the hem.

The high-waisted black miniskirt, cinched with a bedazzled Chanel belt, exuded a playful sexiness that echoed Barbie's signature style. While Schiffer's original skirt boasted a daring front slit, Robbie opted for a more demure pencil silhouette.

Robbie accessorized the look flawlessly with black Mary Jane pumps, a quilted black leather Chanel bag, and a delicate diamond anklet. Her blonde hair styled in loose waves and natural makeup complemented the timeless elegance of the ensemble.

This fashion choice wasn't just a random vintage find; it was a deliberate tribute to both Barbie and Schiffer. Schiffer, often referred to as the original "Chanel Barbie," has graced numerous Chanel campaigns and runways throughout her illustrious career.

In fact, Barbie's wardrobe in the 2023 film featured several pieces originally modeled by Schiffer, including a pink Chanel skirt suit and a lavender tweed skirt suit, both from the same 1995 collection.

The internet, of course, went wild over Robbie's vintage Chanel moment.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike lauded her for the stylish nod to the past and her impeccable execution of the look. Robbie's appearance at the AFI Luncheon was yet another reminder of her star power and her ability to captivate audiences both on and off screen.