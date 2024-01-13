Lisa Marie Presley’s pal reflects on her final days: ‘She was really trying’

File footage

Lisa Marie Presley’s pal, Jerry Schilling still is in disbelief that the only child of Elvis Presley is no more one year after her death.

Jerry, who was a constant presence in the life of the Presleys since he met the King of Rock and Roll when he was 12, reflected on Lisa Marie’s death to People Magazine, “I never thought I’d be missing her.”

“Logically it should be the other way around,” adding that it still “surprises” him that she’s no longer around and calling her absence a “huge vacuum.”

Jerry shared that Lisa Marie was “in great spirit” before she passed away two days after she attended the Golden Globes in 2023, which he had accompanied her to.

Read More: Lisa Marie Presley’s untitled memoir sets to release in 2024: Deets inside

It was revealed that she of died of complications from a small bowel obstruction after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Since the loss of her son, Ben Storm [Keough], Lisa did not go out,” he shared. “I didn’t know she… was going to survive [Benjamin's death]. She survived that for two years because of the love and care for her three daughters.”

Ben was 27 when he died by suicide in July 2020, ultimately shaking his mother.

Lisa Marie was also mom to actress Riley Keough with her ex-husband Danny Keough, and twins Harper and Finley with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

Jerry recalled that Baz Luhrmann’s movie, Elvis, brought Lisa Marie out in the spotlight for the first time. He said that “hadn’t seen her since Ben Storm’s funeral” when he met her during the screening in Memphis.

Read More: Lisa Marie Presley’s quest for weight loss may have ended her life: Details

He described that he “looked frail but she was really trying” as the love towards her during promotions was starting to “bring her out.”

At the Globes, he said Lisa Marie was “having a nice time, and I thought she was great,” but sadly he got the news of her passing two days later.

“I get the call two days later to rush to the hospital. I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t.”