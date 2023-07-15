Lisa Marie Presley’s quest for weight loss may have ended her life: Details

Lisa Marie Presley may have been struggling with body image issues before her sudden death which was previously revealed to have been due to a cardiac arrest.

The late singer was the only child of legendary singer Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie was last seen at the Golden Globes on January 10, 2023, and two days later, she was rushed to the hospital due to a suspected cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home.

Now, it is revealed that the Lights Out singer, who died at the age of 54, actually suffered a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction,” which developed after she underwent bariatric surgery several years ago, according to the autopsy report obtained by People Magazine.

In an interview with the outlet, Dr Terry Dubrow, board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and star of Botched, explained that the bariatric surgery that Lisa Marie went through are of different kinds.

A type of this surgery is also done for weight loss surgery which changes the digestive system.

“They vary from completely disconnecting parts of the intestines, so you don’t absorb very much, or it involves reducing the size of the stomach, which limits the amount of food you eat,” he told the outlet.

The medical expert pointed out that patients who undergo this surgery should have an associated medical condition for which obesity is one of the major risk factors.

The autopsy report also revealed that the late musician had a cosmetic surgery and was prescribed medicine for the pain months prior.

Dr Terry shared that oftentimes when patients get plastic surgery they are prescribed “pain pill” or “opioids” to cope.

“They found oxycodone in Lisa Marie, which is very common to take after plastic surgery. But when you take opioids, that also slows down the intestinal tract.”

He added, “So, if you have a combination of previous gastric bypass surgery with scarring and you take opioids from recent plastic surgery, that can predispose you to a small bowel obstruction.”

In her last public appearance, Lisa Marie looked very frail and shaky during the award ceremony. In video footage of the interviews, she was seen holding on to manager, Jerry Schilling’s arm in a bid to hold herself upright.