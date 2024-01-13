Taylor Swift CAUGHT Face Timing Travis Kelce during Golden Globes?

Taylor Swift facetimed Travis Kelce during Golden Globes

Taylor Swift seemingly proved not being able to stay without her beau Travis Kelce.



Swift fans are certain that during the commercial break at the 2024 Golden Globes last weekend, Taylor Swift quickly FaceTimed her beau Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old singer of Cruel Summer was seen on camera chatting on her phone and pacing the room while seated next to her best friend Keleigh Sperry, who went with her to the function.

Some fans think that Swift was speaking to the Kansas City Chiefs star, who was unable to attend the event because of a football game earlier in the day. However, Swift could have just been recording the moment with her camera.

“She looks like she was FaceTiming Travis,” one person wrote on Twitter. “You can read her lips.”

“I think she was on the phone with Travis,” another person wrote under a clip on TikTok.

One more person, though, noted that it might have been any of her relatives—her mother, best friend, parents, or Travis.

Following their realization that Swift was speaking with Kelce, a number of admirers attempted to decipher her exact words.

Some people believe she threw a subtle jab at host Jo Koy, who made a contentious joke about the singer's relationship with the NFL player. Others think she simply murmured, "I wish you were here," to the person on the other end.

“looks like she said ‘dont know what happened’ then when she looks at her phone looks like she says ‘wish you were here’ so guess she sent that to travis,” one fan guessed.

“I think she pointed the camera to whatever his name is and said ‘piece of s—t’ cause after Keleigh started laughing,” a second suggested.

“Looks like she said what a POS,” another agreed.

“[She said] ‘I don’t know what happened I want to go home,'” a fourth person joined.

Swift, who looked stunning in a green sequin gown, left the awards ceremony early after "Barbie" won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, though it's unclear what she said.