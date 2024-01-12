Liam Gallagher addresses Oasis split after conflict with brother Noel

Liam Gallagher reflects on Oasis split after conflict with brother Noel

Liam Gallagher has recently addressed Oasis split following his dispute with his brother Noel Gallagher in 2009.

Speaking to The Guardian, the singer-songwriter revealed that his life “caved in” when Noel decided to quit the band after Liam and Noel clashed backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Liam said, “That’s what made Oasis what it was. I wasn’t any different, but all of a sudden, Noel has turned into Ronan Keating or some soft (expletive) going: ‘We can’t have that behaviour.’”

Liam shared that Noel’s departure, who was the lead songwriter and creative influence in the band, “was an absolute nightmare”.

He explained, “I was sitting at home with no management, no office, and no one to really speak to, while Noel was still walking into his big management office having everyone running around after him, getting smart and dissing people.”

“Looking back with hindsight, you can go: ‘You’re a big boy’ and all that, but when you’ve had all that stuff for 20 years…I could barely tie my shoelace let alone run my business or my life,” continued the 51-year-old.

Liam mentioned, “All that support was taken away, but little Noely G had it all still there.”

When asked if he could revisit the day of their final fight, Liam called out Noel and the band’s manager Marcus Russell, adding, “Yes, I’d fill ’em both in... They threw me under the bus. All my life caved in.”

For the unversed, Noel formed his own band, Noel and the High Flying Birds in 2010 after exiting from Oasis.