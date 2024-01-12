Fans outraged as 'Society of the Snow' film dubbed as 'gorefest'

The now released film Society of the Snow, based on the real-life 1970s Andes plane crash, has sparked controversy after being labelled a "cannibal movie" and "gorefest" by a prominent publication.



Fans took to social media, expressing outrage and accusing the publication of sensationalizing the tragic event.

The 1972 Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crash in the Andes mountains saw 72 people onboard, with only 16 survivors rescued 72 days later. The survivors endured extreme cold, starvation, and injuries, resorting to cannibalism to stay alive. While this element is undeniably part of their story, fans argue that focusing solely on it is exploitative and disrespectful to the survivors and their families.

"This isn't just a 'cannibal movie,' it's a human struggle for survival. Reducing it to sensationalized gore disrespects those who endured unimaginable hardship."

"Calling it a 'gorefest' is insensitive and ignores the courage and resilience of the survivors. Shame on you for exploiting their tragedy."

"Is this all you can see in this story? This is about human spirit, not shock value. Do better."

The filmmakers haven't yet commented on the controversy, but many supporters hope the final film will offer a more nuanced and respectful portrayal of the survivors' ordeal. They hope it will go beyond the cannibalism aspect and delve into the themes of human resilience, friendship, and the will to live.

This incident highlights the delicate balance between telling true stories and sensationalizing them. While filmmakers have the artistic freedom to choose their focus, it's crucial to consider the potential impact on survivors and the audience's perception of a sensitive event.

Society of the Snow still has a long way to go before its release. Whether it earns critical acclaim or further backlash remains to be seen.