Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's fairly reasonable transformation: See photos

Only a few days after baring all on her birthday and "regretting" allowing her husband to share explicit photos of her, Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, has covered up for a shopping trip with her well-known spouse.



The 29-year-old Australian model and architect went shopping with her 46-year-old rapper husband. And to stay warm, the Australian beauty wore several layers as she went on a spree across Los Angeles.

Her spouse covered up as well, despite having made a glowing public statement about his wife over the weekend. The couple went on an outing together wearing only black clothing.

The duo, who were dressed similarly, was spotted on Wednesday afternoon at the West Hollywood Maxfield boutique. Kanye appeared a little more subdued, while Bianca wore a long black leather coat and a big fluffy hat—an outfit that has quickly become synonymous with her.

Kanye was spotted wearing his typical jeans, leather jacket, and sweatshirt pulled up over his head, while Bianca went for shoes and a more put-together look. Throughout their LA shopping excursion, the couple seemed to maintain a neutral expression on their faces.

This comes after the pair were seen celebrating Bianca's birthday over the weekend in Las Vegas. Before heading out for supper, Bianca was spotted shopping with her husband while sporting a little bikini top and a sarong-style skirt.

Photos and a video of the couple circulated online, with one footage even showing Bianca blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. Seated next to his spouse, Kanye appeared ecstatic to be spending her birthday with close friends and family.