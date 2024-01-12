Zac Efron’s friends express concern over actor’s erratic behaviour

Zac Efron’s erratic behaviour prompts concerns among fans and friends: Source

Zac Efron’s inner circle recently expressed concerns over actor’s “erratic behaviour”.



A source spilled to The National Enquirer, “There's a growing concern about Zac's erratic behaviour, prompting worries he may be struggling with being in the spotlight once again.”

“The change in his demeanour backstage is noticeable, with the vibrant sparkle in his eyes replaced by a blank stare,” shared an insider.

Source told the outlet, “The fear is he isn't ready to be thrust back into the ugly world of fame.”

Efron, who went to rehab in 2013 for alcohol and cocaine addiction, talked about overcoming the struggle to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2014.

“It’s a never-ending struggle. I was drinking a lot, way too much,” said the 17 Again actor.

Efron mentioned, “I had done films back-to-back-to-back. I was burnt out. There was something lacking, some sort of hole that I couldn’t really fill up. I was just so deep into my work, it was really the only thing I had.”

However, he revealed he started going to Alcoholics Anonymous and therapy and it changed his life.

“I’m much more comfortable in my own skin. Things are so much easier now,” he stated at the time.

However, Efron’s bizarre behaviour caught attention when he wore sunglasses on The Today Show while promoting his latest project The Iron Claw.

Responding to the rumours, Efron explained, “I feel weird being in shades! I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here.”

“It's such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it,” he added.