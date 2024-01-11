Dua Lipa shares most ‘SURPRISING’ news as she rings in 2024

The pop star initially gave up smoking for her Future Nostalgia tour in 2022

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Dua Lipa disclosed that she has officially quit smoking.

The 27-year-old pop star initially gave up smoking for her Future Nostalgia tour in 2022 to ensure optimal vocal health but has now confirmed that she has entirely kicked the habit.

She told host Seth: 'I was smoking ­cigarettes at the time... But I've stopped. I've quit, guys.'

The exact start date of the Houdini hitmaker's smoking habit is unclear, but following a bout of laryngitis in December 2021, she decided to quit for the sake of her tour.

Dua later expressed how quitting had significantly boosted her confidence.

Speaking on her At Your Service podcast, she revealed: 'I had laryngitis in December and that kind of kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to. But I did it and I have stuck to it.

This revelation comes after Dua shared a series of amusing tipsy selfies with fans, following a lively New Year's Eve celebration in Jaipur, India, alongside her family last week.

The singer indulged in a few too many potent cocktails during the festive party to welcome in 2024.