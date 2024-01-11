Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'can weather any storm' together

An astrologer has revealed some very interesting details about Virgo Prince Harry and Leo Meghan Markle's personalities, claiming the couple 'can weather any storm' together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are from 'different galaxies' but 'they are a magnetic presence when together.'



Astrologer Carolyne Faulkner, who's analysis doesn't apply to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in particular, explains the typical relationship dynamic between Leos and Virgos in her book The Signs in Love.

The Leo is known to be fiery, proud and confident, while the Virgo tends to be humble, sensible and gentle," writes Carolyne.



The fortune-teller warns in the book when a Leo leads with the ego rather than with the heart, this risks causing the downfall of the entire relationship.

She adds: "No partner can heal the other's wounds quite like these two, which is why both need to tread carefully and respectfully".



Some body language experts have already described the same things about the California-based couple's personalities, with one claiming their electric chemistry and unwavering united front can cope with all crisis.