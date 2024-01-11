Drew Barrymore breaks into tears during The Wedding Singer rewatch

file footage

Drew Barrymore couldn’t hold back tears as she reminisced on the good old times.



The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 10, to film herself watching romantic comedy The Wedding Singer, in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler.

The television personality was moved to tears as she sent a message to her former co-star, writing over the reel, “The Wedding Singer started playing on my TV!”

Addressing Sandler she gushed, “We made such a good movie I love you so much Happy New Year”.

Barrymore quipped that the duo initially met in the newsroom back in “1922,” laughing it off.

She went on to reveal that she postponed her yoga sessions to watch the film, before turning the camera towards the television.

“I love you so much @adamsandler,” she wrote in the caption. “The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

In a surprising turn of events, the comic ended up replying to the actress in the comment section, writing, “Love u always Drew. Happy New Year.”

Released in 1998, the romantic comedy starring Barrymore and Sandler as waitress Julia and a wedding singer named Robbie Hart respectively.