Chris Pratt melts hearts with rare glimpse of 3 kids: "Breakfast Is Served!"

Chris Pratt is giving fans a rare glimpse into his family life, and it's enough to melt even the iciest of hearts. On Thursday, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a precious photo of all three of his children enjoying breakfast together.

The heartwarming image features Pratt seated at a dining table with his son Jack, 10 (from his previous marriage to Anna Faris), and his two daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, whom he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. All three kids are sporting adorable smiles as they dig into their meals, with Lyla playfully reaching for a piece of fruit in front of her dad.

Pratt captioned the photo simply, "Breakfast is served," adding "I'll be fasting till noon." The sweet snap quickly garnered thousands of heartwarming reactions from fans, drooling over the love three siblings shared.

Many praised the actor for being such a devoted father, while others gushed over the adorable sight of his children.

Pratt has always been private about his children, rarely sharing photos of them on social media. However, the Guardians of Galaxy star has opened up about fatherhood in interviews, expressing his love and devotion to his kids.

"Being a dad is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me," he told People magazine in 2019. "It's the most challenging, the most rewarding, the most humbling experience of my life."