Giovanni Pernice set to make BBC comeback amid Strictly Amanda Abbington new demand

Giovanni Pernice is set to make a BBC comeback on Wednesday night, with Strictly Come Dancing producers supporting him amid his reported rift with Amanda Abbington.

The professional dancer will feature on The Traitors spin-off show Uncloaked, co-hosted by The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett.

The program, hosted by Ed Gamble, involves discussions with recently eliminated contestants, while celebrity guests offer their commentary.

This prominent BBC appearance follows reports that the network is standing by Giovanni amid rumours of a falling out with his 2023 Strictly partner, Amanda, 51, who is reportedly dealing with PTSD stemming from her time on the show.

According to The Sun, bosses arranged a call between Giovanni's management and Strictly executives where they offered him their full support and checked in on his mental health.

Giovanni is understood to have been assured that his place on the show is secure.

A source said: 'It's no secret Gio and Amanda had a tricksy relationship — but there are two sides to every story.

'Bosses arranged a call between his management and show execs to discuss recent coverage and make sure he was OK as obviously he's faced a hell of a lot of stick over the past couple of months.

'The feeling is he is a tough taskmaster, but hasn't bullied or abused anyone. The BBC see him as a key face of Strictly and will do all they can to support him.'