Jennifer Lawrence found being a bride ‘awful’ at her ‘stressful’ wedding

Jennifer Lawrence hated being a bride on her wedding day with Cooke Maroney.

The Hunger Games star, 33, spilled the beans on her wedding with the art dealer, 39, during a chat with E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday.

Lawrence openly admitted that being a bride was nothing short of “awful,” noting that the primary source of her stress was ensuring her guests were having a good time, which ultimately transformed her wedding day into a nerve-wracking and "stressful" affair.

"You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'" she recalled about her big day.

The star-studded private ceremony included guests like Robert DeNiro, Lawrence's co-star from films like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

However, the Oscar-winner admitted that she was so concerned about whether or not DeNiro was having a blast that, at one point, she even urged him to "go home.”

Recalling the moment, Lawrence shared, "I looked over and saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and is kind of wandering around. Immediately, I thought, 'This isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here.'"

Lawrence continued, "So I went over and whispered, 'Go home.' He was nice, talked to my parents, and was polite, but I was like, 'Go.' That genuinely made me feel better” – after which he left.

Lawrence and Maroney exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony surrounded in Newport, Rhode Island, in October 2019