Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on engagement with beau Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld shut down speculations over her engagement with boyfriend Josh Allen as she attended the red carpet event 2024 Golden Globes.

The Dickinson actress, 27, who was channelling Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s in a stunning pink dress, described her style choices to E! News.

“I do got a cute little doe happening,” Steinfeld said as she showed off her jewellery on Sunday, January 7, referring to a ring on her righthand. “No particular reason other than I just thought it was real cute.”



In addition to the ring, she accessorised her custom pink Prada dress with sheer black gloves, a tiered diamond necklace and sparkly earrings. Later on Instagram, she shared a closer look at her dress which also featured an open back and bow.

During the brief red carpet interview, she was also asked about what she likes most about dating an athlete, she responded, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on now.”

The actress and NFL player, 27, first sparked romance rumours in May when they were spotted together in New York City. The two confirmed their relationship after they were photographed kissing in Mexico over the Fourth of July.