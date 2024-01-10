Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on engagement with beau Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld shut down speculations over her engagement with boyfriend Josh Allen as she attended the red carpet event 2024 Golden Globes.
The Dickinson actress, 27, who was channelling Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s in a stunning pink dress, described her style choices to E! News.
Read More: Hailee Steinfeld talks possibility of playing two Marvel roles in same multiverse movie
“I do got a cute little doe happening,” Steinfeld said as she showed off her jewellery on Sunday, January 7, referring to a ring on her righthand. “No particular reason other than I just thought it was real cute.”
In addition to the ring, she accessorised her custom pink Prada dress with sheer black gloves, a tiered diamond necklace and sparkly earrings. Later on Instagram, she shared a closer look at her dress which also featured an open back and bow.
During the brief red carpet interview, she was also asked about what she likes most about dating an athlete, she responded, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on now.”
Read More: Insider confirms Hailee Steinfeld's new relationship with Josh Allen
The actress and NFL player, 27, first sparked romance rumours in May when they were spotted together in New York City. The two confirmed their relationship after they were photographed kissing in Mexico over the Fourth of July.
Mike White’s ‘The White Lotus’ on HBO has recruited actor from ‘The Gilded Age’, ‘The Leftovers’
Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 and was most well known for role as ‘Chandler’ in ‘Friends’
Darius Jackson and ex Keke Palmer mutually decided to postpone hearing
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner did not walk the red carpet for 2024 Golden Globes
Jessica Simpson lost around 100lbs four years ago after becoming mother for third time
‘Can’t Get Enough’ is Jennifer Lopez’s first from her new album, ‘This is Me Now’