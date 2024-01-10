Tracy Tormé, 'Sliders' co-creator, 'Star Trek: TNG' writer, takes final slide

The world of science fiction lost a giant this week with the passing of Tracy Tormé, the co-creator of the cult classic TV series Sliders and a prominent writer for Star Trek: The Next Generation.



Tormé died on January 4th, 2024, at the age of 64, from complications of diabetes, according to his siblings.

Tormé's career in television spanned over three decades, leaving an indelible mark on the sci-fi genre.

He is best known for co-creating and writing for Sliders (1995-2000), the Fox series that followed a group of friends as they slid through alternate realities.

The show's exploration of parallel universes and its blend of science fiction with humor and social commentary resonated with viewers, garnering a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim.

Prior to Sliders, Tormé cut his teeth on Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994), penning several memorable episodes like A Fistful of Datas, Deja Q, and The Game.

His contributions helped shape the world of the Enterprise-D crew, tackling complex themes of humanity, ethics, and exploration within the framework of a futuristic galaxy.

Tormé's talents extended beyond television, with credits on films like Fire in the Sky (1993) and Brian's Song (1971). He was also a skilled novelist, having published the fantasy series The Destroyer and the thriller The Experiment.

Beyond his professional achievements, Tormé was known for his infectious enthusiasm, storytelling prowess, and unwavering commitment to his craft.

Tracy Tormé's legacy lives on in the countless fans who continue to be captivated by his shows and stories.