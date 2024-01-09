Nancy Sinatra gives romantic tribute to Elvis Presley on 89th birthday

Nancy Sinatra reminisced her old romance with the King of Rock & Roll Elvis Presley on his birthday.

On Monday, on what would’ve been the legendary musician’s 89th birthday, the Bang Bang singer, 83, took to X, formerly Twitter, to take a trip down memory lane.

Featuring some movie still together and shots of a few candid moments, Sinatra wrote, “It was so easy to get lost in his dreamy eyes. It was so easy to be silly with him. It was so easy to feel at home in his arms.”

She continued, “So much sadness and regret. He was so easy to love.”

Sinatra and Presley had a very close relationship after they starred together on the 1968 American musical action film, Speedway.

The actress previously admitted that things between them got flirtatious but they never dated.

However, just as things between the two began heating up Presley began to reconsider their relation as he feared her father, Frank Sinatra, veteran musician who was also known for his ties to the mafia.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actress recalled, “I know he was the funniest man and probably the most serious man I knew, both people in one. He made me laugh so hard. And at the same time, he would call me late at night to discuss things like the ghetto, and his concern for people in the ghetto.”

“I don’t know if that’s surprising,” she added. “People who follow his life probably are aware of his sensitivity.”