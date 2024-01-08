Molly-Mae Hague embarks on ultimate bliss in Maldives with Tommy Fury, daughter

Reflecting on their getaway, Molly-Mae stated, 'We had a ball' alongside a gallery of cherished snapshots'

Molly-Mae Hague exuded glamour in recent Instagram posts, showcasing moments from her opulent vacation with her fiancé, Tommy Fury, and their daughter, Bambi.

The 24-year-old former Love Island star took to Instagram on Monday to share highlights from their Dubai stay, a pitstop on their return journey from the Maldives.

Dressed in a stunning white patterned two-piece, Molly-Mae looked incredible while joyfully sharing laughs with her matching-clad daughter,

Bambi, in the pool. Throughout their lavish trip, the reality TV star flaunted various stylish swimwear choices while affectionately bonding with her beloved daughter.

Molly-Mae also treated her followers to heartwarming family moments with 24-year-old boxer Tommy.

One photo captured the family's pure joy as they posed in the swimming pool, with Bambi flashing a cheeky grin while comfortably seated in her floating device.

Another adorable moment featured Tommy playfully tossing Bambi into the air during a pool session in the rain.

Switching to an elegant ensemble, Molly-Mae stunned in a red and white patterned strapped dress paired with glitzy gold jewelry and a stylish nude quilted Chanel handbag, creating a polished look during an evening out.

The reality TV star shared a picture-perfect moment with Tommy on the Maldives beach, cuddling against a backdrop of fireworks as they welcomed the New Year.

Reflecting on their Maldives and Dubai getaway, Molly-Mae expressed her delight, stating, 'We had a ball' alongside a gallery of cherished snapshots.

Detailing their journey, Molly-Mae and Tommy made a detour to the UAE after spending the New Year in the Maldives.