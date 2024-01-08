Molly-Mae Hague embarks on ultimate bliss in Maldives with Tommy Fury, daughter

Molly-Mae Hague exuded glamour in recent Instagram posts, showcasing moments from her opulent vacation with her fiancé, Tommy Fury, and their daughter, Bambi.
The 24-year-old former Love Island star took to Instagram on Monday to share highlights from their Dubai stay, a pitstop on their return journey from the Maldives.
Dressed in a stunning white patterned two-piece, Molly-Mae looked incredible while joyfully sharing laughs with her matching-clad daughter,
Bambi, in the pool. Throughout their lavish trip, the reality TV star flaunted various stylish swimwear choices while affectionately bonding with her beloved daughter.
Molly-Mae also treated her followers to heartwarming family moments with 24-year-old boxer Tommy.
One photo captured the family's pure joy as they posed in the swimming pool, with Bambi flashing a cheeky grin while comfortably seated in her floating device.
Another adorable moment featured Tommy playfully tossing Bambi into the air during a pool session in the rain.
Switching to an elegant ensemble, Molly-Mae stunned in a red and white patterned strapped dress paired with glitzy gold jewelry and a stylish nude quilted Chanel handbag, creating a polished look during an evening out.
The reality TV star shared a picture-perfect moment with Tommy on the Maldives beach, cuddling against a backdrop of fireworks as they welcomed the New Year.
Reflecting on their Maldives and Dubai getaway, Molly-Mae expressed her delight, stating, 'We had a ball' alongside a gallery of cherished snapshots.
Detailing their journey, Molly-Mae and Tommy made a detour to the UAE after spending the New Year in the Maldives.
Barbie concluded the evening by winning two major Golden Globe awards
Pro dancer Pernice has appeared on Strictly for eight consecutive years
Ruslana Korshunova was flown in Jeffrey Epstein's plane to his private island where he was known to committ serious...
Elizabeth Debicki portrayed the role of late Princess Diana in the final two seasons of 'The Crown'
Harlan Coben's thriller was released on January 1
Taylor Swift's death stares could kill Jo Koy, claims Piers Morgan