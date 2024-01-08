Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift's 'scripted drama' mars Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift's gossip sets the internet ablaze

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift seemingly stole the limelight at this year's Golden Globes with their gossips and reactions that went viral, seemingly marring the significance of the show by creating scenes.

Singing sensations Taylor and Selena dominated Sunday's star-studded music awards ceremony, held in Los Angeles, with their seemingly "scripted drama" as the musicians were caught gossiping and giving attention-seeking reactions.

The Only Murders in the Building star appeared admitting she's "in love" as she was caught chatting with besties, Taylor and Keleigh Teller, at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.



Reacting to the clip, which went viral, a source, close to the superstars claimed: "It was scripted and well-directed to turn cameras from other celebrities to themselves with their attention-grabbing tactics."

"It was to steal the spotlight as many famous figures of the industry are usually seen using the same tactics to turn camera and heads," the sources explained.

However, some critics blasted the celebrities for allegedly ruining the lavish awards ceremony with their "staged" behaviours.

Fans were unable to hear what the famous women were talking about, but a lip reader told The Mirror, Taylor said: "No f***ing way dude, you’ll have a job getting that removed you know," after Selena whispered into her ear."



Selena, who has confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco last month, then replied: "Possibly, but I'm in love with it, which is a reference I'm not gonna quit, I'm in love."

Elsewhere in the chat, some fans were convinced Selena was fuming over Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Social media users also made it interesting with their own perceptions after analysing the clip, with one claiming Selena shared with her friends: "I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said no." One of her friends then mouthed: "With Timothée?" to which Selena nodded.