Fab at 43: Kim Kardashian rings in New Year with ‘Fitness Treat’

She shared a series of videos from inside a gym, showcasing her fit and fabulous self at 43

Kim Kardashian's fans are in for a joyous New Year!



The SKIMS founder, a dedicated social media user, delighted her massive followers on Friday by offering a sneak peek into her latest workout routines on her Instagram Story.

She shared a series of videos from inside a gym, showcasing her fit and fabulous self at 43. In the initial video, Kardashian stood in front of a mirror, lifting a trap bar loaded with weights.

“Leg day RDLs,” she captioned the video, referring to the Romanian deadlift exercises she was completing, as she tagged trainer Senada Greca.



In the subsequent video, Kardashian provided insights into Greca's training style, accompanying footage of her lying on her back and performing hamstring curls with a roller.

“@seneca.greca is always telling me to slow it down but I actually couldn’t here. These hamstring curl is a killer!” she wrote.

In a third video, the SKIN by Kim founder gave fans some fitness tips for the New Year. Working her legs on a weight machine in the clip, she captioned it: “We’re going for heavier weights this year. Set small fitness goals and stick with them.”

Still, Kardashian admitted that she has certain exercises she doesn’t love and isn't afraid to admit to.

"I hate these hip thursts!" she began her caption for the next Instagram Story video, before explaining that Greca included them as a key part of her workout routine.

"She makes me do them three times a week! Consistency is key! We use the leg extension machine and a bench! Creativity is also key!" she concluded her caption, adding a winking emoji.

Kardashian then highlighted workout steps that she described in her video's caption as "deadly" but a "must." She followed that clip by a final one, in which she performed "standing cable abductions."