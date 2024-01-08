John Travolta all set to start dating again after his wife’s death

John Travolta to start dating again after his wife’s death

John Travolta is all set to start dating again three years after his wife, Kelly Preston, died from cancer.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “John is of the mindset that a professional matchmaker would work and save time by finding someone who meets his list of criteria.”

“Though he’s not asking for much — just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny and spontaneous. Being attractive too wouldn’t hurt!” added an insider.

Reflecting on his love for children, the source noted, “Without that, he wouldn’t consider dating. Kelly wouldn’t want him to spend the rest of his life alone.”

However, the insider revealed that Pulp Fiction alum was confused to get into dating scenario.

“John hasn’t been on a date since before Kelly. He’s a little rusty!” stated the source.

A source told RadarOnline.com at the time, “John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies. It's hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life.”

The source claimed John could not fathom “ever falling in love again since he says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory”.

“He talks about Kelly constantly. Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, the source revealed John’s children “are everything to him”.

“If it weren't for them, it's hard to know what he'd do,” noted an insider.