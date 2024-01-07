 
Sunday January 07, 2024
Much awaited picture: Lindsay Lohan seen for FIRST TIME with newborn baby

In March 2023, Lindsay revealed her pregnancy on her Instagram page

By Christina Harrold
January 07, 2024
The pair welcomed Luai in July 2023 in Dubai
Lindsay Lohan has made her first public appearance with her baby boy, Luai.

The 37-year-old Mean Girls star, accompanied by her husband, Bader Shammas, was seen strolling with their five-month-old son in a stroller after arriving at JFK airport on Saturday.

The pair welcomed Luai in July 2023 in Dubai. Her representative told DailyMail.com at the time: 'Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love.'

While this marks the first public outing for the couple with baby Luai, Lindsay's family had previously offered a sneak peek of their first child back in August.

Lindsay's younger brother Dakota shared a photo of Luai sleeping in a crib, concealing his face with a heart-eye emoji.

Dakota captioned the black and white image: 'See you soon baby Luai.'

