Much awaited picture: Lindsay Lohan seen for FIRST TIME with newborn baby

Lindsay Lohan has made her first public appearance with her baby boy, Luai.
The 37-year-old Mean Girls star, accompanied by her husband, Bader Shammas, was seen strolling with their five-month-old son in a stroller after arriving at JFK airport on Saturday.
The pair welcomed Luai in July 2023 in Dubai. Her representative told DailyMail.com at the time: 'Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love.'
While this marks the first public outing for the couple with baby Luai, Lindsay's family had previously offered a sneak peek of their first child back in August.
Lindsay's younger brother Dakota shared a photo of Luai sleeping in a crib, concealing his face with a heart-eye emoji.
Dakota captioned the black and white image: 'See you soon baby Luai.'
In March 2023, Lindsay revealed her pregnancy on her Instagram page.
