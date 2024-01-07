Romeo Beckham ‘leaves David and Victoria’ London house: ‘empty nesters’

Despite owning over a dozen homes, including a luxurious mansion in London's upscale Holland Park, Posh and Becks, Victoria and David Beckham, find themselves on the brink of an empty nest.
Their 21-year-old son, Romeo, has recently vacated the £31 million London townhouse, opting for a new apartment with his girlfriend, Mia Regan.
Sources reveal that Romeo and Mia desired their own living space, a decision made even though the Beckham residence boasts six bedrooms and an indoor pool.
The couple, who were recently seen attending a darts event featuring 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler, showcased their new home in a TikTok video. Mia captioned the video with 'Roomies and I.'
With Romeo's departure, all three of the Beckham sons have now moved out, leaving only 12-year-old Harper at home with her parents. Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 24, both reside in Los Angeles.
A friend of the Beckhams tells me: ‘David and Victoria miss them dreadfully. There are jokes that they are almost empty-nesters.’
The Good Morning Britain host revealed the passing of her husband on Friday morning
Amanda Abbington was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni for the previous year's series
Charlize Theron offer her supports to the drag community in a speech during ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16’
Kevin Hart made his own joke on Katt Williams after being called out mid show
Priyanka Chopra took to social media to post moments from vacationing with Nick Jonas, and others
Noel Gallagher’s daughter, Anais shares a glimpse of love in a post on social media