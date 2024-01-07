Romeo Beckham ‘leaves David and Victoria’ London house: ‘empty nesters’

Romeo has recently vacated London townhouse, opting for a new apartment with his girlfriend, Mia Regan

Despite owning over a dozen homes, including a luxurious mansion in London's upscale Holland Park, Posh and Becks, Victoria and David Beckham, find themselves on the brink of an empty nest.

Their 21-year-old son, Romeo, has recently vacated the £31 million London townhouse, opting for a new apartment with his girlfriend, Mia Regan.

Sources reveal that Romeo and Mia desired their own living space, a decision made even though the Beckham residence boasts six bedrooms and an indoor pool.

The couple, who were recently seen attending a darts event featuring 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler, showcased their new home in a TikTok video. Mia captioned the video with 'Roomies and I.'

With Romeo's departure, all three of the Beckham sons have now moved out, leaving only 12-year-old Harper at home with her parents. Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 24, both reside in Los Angeles.

A friend of the Beckhams tells me: ‘David and Victoria miss them dreadfully. There are jokes that they are almost empty-nesters.’