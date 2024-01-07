See Priyanka Chopra enjoy 2024 family vacation in Mexico with family: Photos

Priyanka Chopra enjoys 2024 mexico vacation

Priyanka Chopra seems to be having the best time of her life on a getaway vacation for New Year with Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti and other family members.



The actress shared a number of rare family snaps on Instagram on Saturday, sharing memories of her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her spouse Nick Jonas and their two-year-old daughter Malti, who turns two on January 15.

Chopra, 41, was kneeling in the sand beside Jonas, 31, in the carousel's cover photo, her arm around him. He held Malti in his arms and turned his head to face the camera.

The trio was pictured in another cute picture lounging on the beach at dusk. When his kid crawled over to hug him, Jonas gave her a big smile.

More photos included Chopra holding her little child, the adoring parents posing for what looked to be a romantic night, and a priceless picture of Malti sitting at a table with her feet hanging above the ground.

The Love Again actress posted two videos as well. In the first, she was seen supporting Malti while they stood between her legs and gazed at the vivid blue water.

A clip showing the well-known family on a boat, with Jonas assisting their little child with steering, capped off the carousel.

“Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am,” Chopra captioned her post.

“Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community.”

“Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year.”



